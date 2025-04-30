Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kallithea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

studios
3
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
43
3 BHK
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$558,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 6th…
$500,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$122,118
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Maisonette apartments on the ground and first floor, 77 sq.m. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$297,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$366,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go