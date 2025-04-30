Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kallithea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

studios
3
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
43
3 BHK
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
$142,519
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a parking and a garden, Kalithea, Greece We offer apartments with balconies.…
$213,258
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece We offer luminou…
$322,488
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go