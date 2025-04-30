Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kallithea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

studios
3
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
43
3 BHK
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$217,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$224,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go