Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kalamata
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartments are available for sale through our agency in a four-story building located…
$465,097
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go