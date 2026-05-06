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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

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Hotel 2 200 m² in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Hotel 2 200 m²
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 2 200 m²
Location: Glyfada (Southern Suburbs) In the center of Athenian Riviera, just a breath aw…
$35,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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