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Seaview Multi-level apartments in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Maisonette with Sea View | Golden Visa | Athens Riviera  A modern two-level mais…
$913,315
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