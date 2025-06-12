Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Dionysos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 335 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$822,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go