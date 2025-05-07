Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Townhouse 4 rooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
$469,684
Townhouse in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A 110 sq.m cottage is for sale in Tsaki Benitses area in the south-east of Corfu. The house …
$385,555
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lakones, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$254,662
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$1,32M
Townhouse in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
Price on request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$344,435
