Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
334
Apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence in the center of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with large windows and te…
$562,627
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — …
$193,493
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in ce…
$296,481
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece We offer luminous and c…
$250,081
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece We offer studios with ba…
$92,623
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece We of…
$1,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece We offer serviced apartments and a duplex…
$426,516
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece We offer stylish and function…
$312,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece We offer apartments …
$782,490
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/4
Athens, Greece – 46 M ² Apartment in keramikos discover this Fully Renovated, High-Standa…
$188,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
greeceland
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece We offer apartments with …
$293,434
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece We offer modern an…
$270,474
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 9
Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece We offer lumin…
$204,856
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece We offer ap…
$462,349
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
$470,819
Leave a request

Property types in Municipality of Athens

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go