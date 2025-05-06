Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
334
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece We offer luminous and c…
$250,081
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece We offer studios with ba…
$92,623
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece We offer stylish and function…
$312,050
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece We offer modern an…
$270,474
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
$470,819
