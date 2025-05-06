Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$203,530
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floor…
$564,233
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece We of…
$1,20M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
$187,874
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
ALIMOS – Fully and elegantly renovated 1st floor apartment located in Alimos is for sale. Th…
$201,123
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$396,622
