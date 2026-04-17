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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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