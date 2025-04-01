Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Achlada, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Malevizi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$635,035
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Floor 3/1
Discover the epitome of luxury at this villa in Heraklion, Crete that redefines modern livin…
$1,69M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
$357,616
