  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

villas
17
cottages
13
townhouses
23
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$854,422
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$526,698
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$368,689
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$877,831
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$409,654
