Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$151,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go