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Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

with Mountain view
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