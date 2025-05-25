Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Complex consisted of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$840,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go