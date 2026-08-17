Apartments for sale in Markopoulo, Greece

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Apartments in Markopoulo, Greece

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$316,362
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Attica under construction. The apartm…
$322,221
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$304,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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