Offices for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
€150,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
€310,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
  Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
€85,000
Office with Bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office with Bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ114). Anot…
€33,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
€45,000
