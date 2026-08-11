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Houses for sale in Limenaria, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Limenaria, Greece
2 bedroom house
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11822 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for € 152.500 . This 60.00 s…
$179,165
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House in Limenaria, Greece
House
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code: 11719 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 390.000 . This 106 sq. m. Hous…
$443,524
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