Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$203,442
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vrisa, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vrisa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
$115,090
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,16M
