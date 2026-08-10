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Residential properties for sale in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Mytilene
4
Municipality of Western Lesvos
4
Mytilene Municipal Unit
3
Mytilene
3
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Molyvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Molyvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Perama, Greece
Apartment
Perama, Greece
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 79 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$228,484
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$427,417
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 205 m²
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Lesbos Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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