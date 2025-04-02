Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$730,620
Villa 7 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Sea view in Legrena, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Sea view
Legrena, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$8,56M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$302,686
