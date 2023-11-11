Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Hotel 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
€2,80M
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Price on request
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
€4,00M
Hotel 37 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 37 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 37
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
€6,50M
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The project was conceived by owners of villas and pritvoren in life with love and anxious at…
€1,90M
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
€1,30M
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
€1,30M
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
€3,15M
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
€8,40M
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
€3,50M
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
€1,20M
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
€1,26M
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
€999,000
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
€1,000,000
Hotel 15 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in Agios Nikolaos.The hotel is 150 meters from Agios Nikolaos Marina, 200 met…
€700,000
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
€1,10M
Hotel 100 rooms with furnishings in Mountain Community, Greece
Hotel 100 rooms with furnishings
Mountain Community, Greece
Rooms 100
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel built on a plot of 20.000 sq.m, the estimated building density is …
€5,00M
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel with a total area of 840sq.m. On the ground floor of 260sqm there …
€1,50M
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 31
Area 1 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale the hotel in the prefecture of Lasithi. Located in the heart of the beautiful town,…
€1,92M

