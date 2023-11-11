Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

District of Agios Nikolaos
61
Agios Nikolaos
24
Community
10
Brachasi Community
7
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
7
Municipality of Ierapetra
6
District of Sitia
5
Municipality of Agios Ioannis
5
86 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Sitia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 586 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment complex of 2,586 sq.m for sale in Sitia. The complex is built on a plot of 1,875 s…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Hotel 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
€1,16M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale bakery business 165sqm and house 170sqm on a plot of 4100sqm near Ierapetra. To the…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments and restaurant-cafe-bar near Ierapetra by the sea! The rooms are a total…
€4,30M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
€855,000
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
€2,80M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
€540,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
€270,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
A ground floor commercial space is for sale in Elounda, in an excellent environment and with…
€73,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
€480,000
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Price on request
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
€400,000
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mochlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 150sq.m, in the island of Crete. It is currently functions…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vainia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 350sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of a comme…
€900,000
Hotel 37 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 37 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 37
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
€6,50M
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The project was conceived by owners of villas and pritvoren in life with love and anxious at…
€1,90M
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
€1,30M
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 840 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built on …
€3,00M
Commercial 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sitia, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Business of 300 sq.m on Crete in the center of town Sitia with see view, mountains …
€280,000
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
€3,15M
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
€8,40M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
€670,000
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
€3,50M

hotels
