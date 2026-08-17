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Townhouses for sale in Lagyna, Greece

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$357,472
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$628,411
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$192,456
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lagyna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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