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Residential properties for sale in Lagyna, Greece

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houses
7
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 525 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$357,472
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$628,411
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$192,456
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Lagyna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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