Apartments for sale in Koropi, Greece

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Apartments in Koropi, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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