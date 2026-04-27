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Villas for sale in Kileler Municipality, Greece

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Villa in Achillio, Greece
Villa
Achillio, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Kileler Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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