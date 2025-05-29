Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kefallonia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

Argostoli Municipality
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Pesada, Greece
Villa 1 room
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go