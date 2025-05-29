Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kefallonia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

Argostoli Municipality
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Spartia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Pesada, Greece
Villa 1 room
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go