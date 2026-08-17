Villas for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa in Karavados, Greece
Villa
Karavados, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leavin…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pesada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property for Sale in Kefalonia island Greece, near Fiscardo For Sale: Villa with a total …
$378,647
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Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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