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Residential properties for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Argostoli Municipality
3
5 properties total found
Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are loca…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kouvalata, Greece
Cottage
Kouvalata, Greece
Area 40 m²
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Karavados, Greece
Villa
Karavados, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leavin…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Svoronata, Greece
Cottage
Svoronata, Greece
Area 219 m²
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pesada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property for Sale in Kefalonia island Greece, near Fiscardo For Sale: Villa with a total …
$378,647
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Property types in Kefallonia Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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