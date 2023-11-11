Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

9 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 570 m²
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
€1,98M
House with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
€390,000
House with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Three townhouses are offered for sale at the construction stage on the island of Kefalonia. …
€700,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 346 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one bedroom, a li…
€2,70M
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 219 m²
For sale is a historically significant object built in 1870g in the village of Kaligata in t…
€690,000
House with sea view, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Lixouri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€2,70M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukerata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
€85,000
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Germenata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are located…
€700,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Spartia, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Spartia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
€390,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompothekrata, Greece
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 12
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
€1,98M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pesada, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
€1,10M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kourkoumelata, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kourkoumelata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
€690,000

Properties features in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

