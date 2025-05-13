Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
12
Kavala Municipality
5
Kavala
4
Nestos Municipality
6
Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one WC, one sto…
$514,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avramylia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avramylia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$385,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$236,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go