  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
12
Kavala Municipality
5
Kavala
4
Nestos Municipality
6
5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. 1st floor consists of one bedroo…
$273,800
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$229,098
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$239,680
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gravouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gravouna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$72,668
