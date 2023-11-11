Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Kavala Prefecture
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
49
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 39.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ740). A…
€39,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
€250,000
Warehouse 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
€50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
€125,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
€68,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It con…
€45,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No LA167). Anoth…
€250,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Kavala, Center: For sale Store 130sq.m. in a central part of the city on the ground floor of…
€110,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
€50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Palio, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 107 m²
Store for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ400)…
€55,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ374). A…
€65,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No 889). Another…
€170,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 180 m²
Store for sale in Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ10). Another property brought…
€250,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 600 m²
Store for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 400.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ27…
€400,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Professional shop area for sale in central point of Kavala. It consists of a single space of…
€140,000
Warehouse 4 rooms in Philippi, Greece
Warehouse 4 rooms
Philippi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Independent building of 2000 sq.m. on a plot of 5000 sq.m. on the main road KAVALAS-DRAMAS. …
€900,000

Property types in Kavala Prefecture

сommercial property
hotels
offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir