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Seaview Townhouses in Heraklion, Greece

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For Sale: Detached House 180 sq.m. on a 6,850 sq.m. Plot – Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete …
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Modern Semi-Detached Maisonette 212m² in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete. An excellent opportu…
$471,103
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
### Stunning 3-Story Townhouse for Sale in Heraklion, Crete Discover the epitome of coa…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
CoexCoex
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Maisonette with Sea & Mountain Views in Ano Chersonissos For sale: a 159 m² maisonette on…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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