Hotels for sale in Heraklion, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Heraklion, Greece

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сommercial properties
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14 properties total found
Hotel 970 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 970 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 970 m²
Hotel complex for sale in Guves, Heraklion Just 999 meters from the nearest beach, overlooki…
$2,55M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 280 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 280 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
Stone Hotel Complex for Sale – Damasta, Heraklion, Crete A unique investment opportunity …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 400 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 400 m²
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
$1,21M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 5 200 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 5 200 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 5 200 m²
Prime Hotel Investment Opportunity in Crete’s Top Tourist Destination We are pleased to pre…
$6,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 411 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 411 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 411 m²
Hotel for Sale in Limenas Hersonissos – Prime Investment Opportunity An exceptional inv…
$3,47M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 500 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Hotel 2,500 sq.m. with 73 Rooms & Pool – Gouves, Crete ✔️ Distance from the sea: 700 m …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 150 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 150 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 150 m²
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Locat…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 300 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
FOR SALE: HOTEL COMPLEX IN STALIDA, CRETE Property Overview: This aparthotel, built in …
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 800 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 800 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 800 m²
For sale a hotel situated next to the beach with great views of the sea in the prefecture of…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 060 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 2 060 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 2 060 m²
Hotel for sale in a central location in the city. Consists of Basement floor 170 sq.m. …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel for Sale in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete – 1,000 sq.m. with 20 Apartments & Private Poo…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 750 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 480 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 480 m²
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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