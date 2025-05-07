Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Heraklion Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chersonissos
6
Municipality of Malevizi
7
Gazi Municipal Unit
5
Municipality of Heraklion
6
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
$784,611
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of o…
$276,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$99,774
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a comfortable home for a large family, located on the north coast of Crete, next to…
$659,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$98,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
$652,351
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$782,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go