Commercial real estate in Epirus, Greece

Ioannina Municipality
6
Ioannina
5
Arta
3
Arta Municipality
3
10 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lingiades, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Epirus. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€230,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Skoupa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 247 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallirroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
€1,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Arta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 560 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
€387,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Arta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
€144,900
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
€205,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000

Property types in Epirus

hotels
