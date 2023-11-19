Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Epirus, Greece

Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Skoupa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallirroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
€1,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
€1,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
€205,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000

