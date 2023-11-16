Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Pyrgos
10
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Municipality of Ilida
4
Municipality of Zacharo
4
Zacharo
4
Amaliada
3
25 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsipian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsipian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€170,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,000,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€460,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€1,50M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€240,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€270,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Myrsini, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
€3,50M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
An unfinished cottage with an area of ​​136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
€80,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,60M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lasteika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€895,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€165,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ancient Olympia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€60,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€105,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Roviata, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Roviata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. T…
€450,000

Property types in Elis Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
