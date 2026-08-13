Cottages for sale in Elassona Municipality, Greece

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Cottages in Elassona Municipality, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 store…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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