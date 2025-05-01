Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
21
Paggaio Municipality
12
Kavala Municipality
5
Kavala
4
9 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Kallirachi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallirachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
$447,020
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avramylia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avramylia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$385,555
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Arogi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Arogi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Thrace. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$704,056
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$183,866
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of l…
$82,318
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$313,123
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$402,937
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one WC, one sto…
$514,486
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$236,948
