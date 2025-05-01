Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
21
Paggaio Municipality
12
Kavala Municipality
5
Kavala
4
14 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
$178,808
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$121,327
1 room Cottage in Kallirachi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallirachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gravouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gravouna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$72,668
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
$279,387
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$183,866
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of l…
$82,318
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$313,123
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$402,937
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$229,098
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. 1st floor consists of one bedroo…
$273,800
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$239,680
Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

