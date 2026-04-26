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Residential properties for sale in East Mani Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms.…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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