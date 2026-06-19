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Apartments in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 74 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor with unlimited sea views Apartment of 74 sq.m. in a pr…
$288,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 111 m²
For sale is an apartment with sea view, next to the sea, in Panormos village, Crete. The pro…
$287,409
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

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