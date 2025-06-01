Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
$388,026
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
$440,151
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
$390,106
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$435,260
