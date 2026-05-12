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Hotels and hotel rooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece

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Hotel 800 m² in Peristera, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Peristera, Greece
Area 800 m²
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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